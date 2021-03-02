DENVER (CBS4) – A Tennessee man known to frequently travel to Colorado is believed to have kidnapped his 17-year-old daughter in October 2019. Authorities are asking people all over the state to keep an eye out for John Oliver Westbrook.
Daphne Westbrook is 17 and never returned home to Chattanooga after a weekend visit with her father. John Westbrook is known to have spent several weeks in the Pueblo area in November 2020. The Hamilton County, Tenn. District Attorney's office says Daphne is endangered both physically and mentally, and unable to communicate with the outside world.
They believe Daphne is being held against her will.
John Westbrook is an IT expert specializing in security, block chain technology, and Bitcoin. He is believed to be communicating in a way that is nearly impossible to trace, making it hard for investigators to generate leads. He is known to be making money contracting with small businesses for computer security work.
The Hamilton County DA is appealing to the equestrian community specifically as John is know to take his daughter horseback riding.
Daphne is believed to have her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, with her.
If you believe you’ve seen Daphne, you’re asked to call the Hamilton County District Attorney in Tennessee at 423-209-7415.