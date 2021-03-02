DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday night, multiple Denver metro area counties announced certified businesses can move to Level Blue. That includes Five Star businesses in Denver.
Under Level Blue restrictions, businesses, like restaurants, can have:
- 50 percent or 50 people (or up to 175 people within their usable space calculated using the Distancing Space Calculator), indoors at restaurants
- 50 percent or 175 people, whichever is fewer, at gyms and fitness businesses
- 12 a.m. on-premises last call for alcohol service
- 50 percent capacity at offices
- 50 percent capacity for retail businesses
- 50 percent or 225 people for indoor seated events and entertainment
- 50 percent or 250 people for outdoor seated events and entertainment
- Eligibility for outdoor site-specific variances
Douglas County officials announced certified businesses can now operate under Level Blue. The county says once the state reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of Coloradans 70 years and older.
County officials say they must stay at a 131.1/100,000 7 day incident rate and a 7 day positivity rate of 5% or below. They also must maintain between 12 and 14 days of decreasing or stable number of hospitalizations.
Businesses certified under the county’s COVID Best Practices Business Certification Program can moved to level blue.
Shortly after Douglas County made their announcement, Arapahoe County followed suit.
They say Five Star certified-businesses can move to Level Blue effective immediately.