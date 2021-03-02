Bracketology: CU Buffs No. 9, CSU Rams No. 10 In Latest CBS Sports NCAA Tournament ProjectionsCBS Sports has the Buffs as a No. 9 seed and the Rams as the No. 10 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections. In this projection, Colorado would play the Louisville Cardinals and Colorado State would play the USC Trojans.

Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another SeasonThe 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.

DU Gymnast Lynnzee Brown Makes Incredible Return From Achilles InjuryIn February of 2019, DU gymnast Lynnzee Brown earned the first perfect 10 of her career on floor in her sophomore season. Fast forward one year to February 2020. As Brown was wrapping up another fabulous floor routine, her career came to a sudden and shocking halt.

Nikola Jokic Scores 17 In 4th Quarter, 39 Overall As Nuggets Beat Bulls 118-112Nikola Jokic dominated with 39 points and 14 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Monday night.

Colorado Buffaloes 2021 Football Schedule ReleasedA tough stretch of games highlights the Colorado Buffaloes football schedule in 2021.

Avalanche Start Strong But Wind Up Losing Big To Sharks In San JoseThe San Jose Sharks rolled past the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Monday night.