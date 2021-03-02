ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The superintendent of Adams 12 Five Star Schools says students who play sports are being treated differently than their classmates when it comes to quarantine rules. Chris Gdowski wrote a letter to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which sets those rules.
He said that it’s unjust to make student-athletes quarantine for 14 days if they have been exposed to the coronavirus. Other students are required to quarantine for 7 to 10 days.READ MORE: Missing 12-Year-Old In Douglas County Found Safe
That means that students who play sports can return to school after 7 to 10 days but cannot return to practice.READ MORE: Elevated Levels Of 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Some Colorado Drinking Water Districts
“There’s a significant magnitude to this issue in terms of students who are going to be disenfranchised with the opportunity to participate. In Adams 12, we have more than 100 student-athletes,” said Gdowski.MORE NEWS: Certified Businesses In Denver, Douglas & Arapahoe Counties Move To Level Blue
Adams 12 is asking for a change before regional competitions this week and state competitions later this month. The CDPHe has not commented on the request.