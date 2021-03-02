COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – One child and a school bus driver suffered some injuries after the bus crashed head-on with a tree in Colorado Springs. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Ridgeglen Road.
The child had a bump on their head, and the driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The rest of the children inside were okay, but scared.READ MORE: Colorado Lawmakers Hear Bill On Doxing Public Health Workers
KKTV spoke to one mother who rushed to the crash scene.READ MORE: Douglas County Sheriff Looking For Missing 12-Year-Old Katherine Gould
“I know all of them, so I made sure they were okay, that, you know, through the window, ‘Honey, it’s okay, help is coming, don’t worry, sit down,’” one mother told 11 News. “Some of them were crying.”MORE NEWS: Proposed Industrial-Scale Compost Facility Could Be Withdrawn, Decision Up To Boulder County Commissioners
It’s not clear what caused the crash. Another school bus crashed earlier the same morning, but no students were in the bus, and no injuries were reported.