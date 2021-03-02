BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A tough stretch of games highlights the Colorado Buffaloes football schedule in 2021.
The Buffs open on Friday, Sept. 3rd against Ed McCaffrey and the Northern Colorado Bears. Karl Dorrell’s team faces a 4-game gauntlet after the opener. The Buffs will play SEC power Texas A&M at Empower field at Mile High on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. They’ll wrap up non-conference play on Sept. 18th hosting Minnesota.
The conference schedule begins with the two toughest teams in the PAC-12 South Division. CU opens at Arizona State on Sept. 25th then returns home hoping to notch their first win ever against Southern Cal on Oct. 2nd.
After a bye on Oct. 9th, CU will host Arizona on Oct. 16 then travel to California on Oct. 23rd and visit Oregon on Oct. 30th.
The month of November features 4 games beginning with a home game on Nov. 6th vs. Oregon State. On Nov. 13th CU visits Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins. They return home on Nov. 20th to host Washington and wrap up the regular season at Utah on Friday Nov. 26th.
The schedule features 7 games in the state of Colorado for the 9th time in 10 seasons.
The University is planning scenarios for having fans back at Folsom Field in the fall but that will be contingent and COVID-19 pandemic and the public health guidelines.