BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A proposed compost facility in Boulder County has created some controversy among those who live in the area. Now, that proposal could be pulled off the table.
The planned site at the former Rainbow Nursery Tree Farm is located south of Longmont. Boulder County Commissioners have a meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The Public Works Department is asking the commissioners to withdraw the proposal for the facility. It wants more time and public discussion about how the facility would be run and its impact on the community.
Commissioners will ultimately have the decision on whether to allow the proposal to be withdrawn.