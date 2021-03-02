'Summer Will Be Very Close To Normal': Colorado Counting On COVID Vaccine ProjectionsGov. Jared Polis says the number of Coloradans getting the COVID-19 vaccine could double by the end of April based on the projected supply for the next several weeks.

6 minutes ago

University Of Denver Fires Men's Basketball Coach Rodney BillupsThe Rodney Billups Era at the University of Denver is over. The university announced there will be a “change in leadership” for the program following Billups’ fifth season.

30 minutes ago

Hundreds Of 'Rock It Sock It' Kits Going To Aurora Homeless CommunityThe Aurora Police Department thanked to community for helping in its annual "Rock It Sock It" event. The department collected more than 700 kits, including 3,000 pairs of socks.

2 hours ago

University Of Denver Triples COVID Testing On Campus With Spit TestThe University of Denver is tripling the amount of COVID-19 testing on campus. That's thanks to a new spit test.

2 hours ago

Child, Bus Driver Hurt In Colorado Springs School Bus CrashOne child and a school bus driver suffered some injuries after the bus crashed head-on with a tree in Colorado Springs. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Ridgeglen Road.

2 hours ago

Denver Public Library Reopens 9 Branches Nearly 1 Year After Pandemic ClosureThe Denver Public Library will open nine branches to the public next week. This will be the first time in nearly a year that people can visit their local library and go inside.

2 hours ago