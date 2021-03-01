WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in her Westminster home on Sunday. Investigators say Serena Ahmad and her roommate got into a disagreement over some guests and asked them to leave. When they didn’t, Ahmad allegedly got a handgun and shot a man.
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of 112th Circle.
Ahmad is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The identity of the victim has not been released.