AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Overland High School community is in mourning after the death of Principal Aleshia Armour over the weekend. Armour passed away due to natural causes.
The update was shared with Overland High School parents and students in a letter on Sunday.
Students at Overland High School will not be in class Monday to give students and staff time to process the loss. Students at Prairie Middle School will also not have any live online instruction.
The district will also provide grief counselors at Overland High School from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday for anyone who needs help. Virtual support is also available at 720-291-3998.