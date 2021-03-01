CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Aurora Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An 11-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Aurora Sunday night. It happened on the 12000 block of East Kansas Drive, in the Utah Park area.

The boy had serious injuries, but Aurora Police said Monday morning that he will make a full and complete recovery.

Detectives are looking for two Black men. One was wearing a red shirt, and the other was in a white shirt. CBS4 is working on gathering updates on this case.

