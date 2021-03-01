AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An 11-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Aurora Sunday night. It happened on the 12000 block of East Kansas Drive, in the Utah Park area.
#APDAlert Officers are working a shooting in the 12000blk of E. Kansas Dr.
A juvenile has been shot & transported with serious injuries.
Anyone with info, or if you witnessed this, you are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO.
A juvenile has been shot & transported with serious injuries.

Anyone with info, or if you witnessed this, you are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO.

This is a very active scene. Any updates will be here.
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 1, 2021
The boy had serious injuries, but Aurora Police said Monday morning that he will make a full and complete recovery.
Detectives are looking for two Black men. One was wearing a red shirt, and the other was in a white shirt. CBS4 is working on gathering updates on this case.