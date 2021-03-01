COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 46-year-old man in Colorado Springs is accused of sexually assaulting children placed in his home for foster care. Joel Longshore was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
The investigation began in December 2020.
"During the on-going investigation, additional victims were identified and interviewed about their sexual abuse in the foster home," investigators stated.
CSPD Special Victims detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect.
If anyone has any information, or was a victim, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department using the department’s main number, 719-444-7000.