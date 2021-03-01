DENVER (CBS4)– Applications open Monday for hunters and fishermen in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has made some changes this year.
License fees have gone up 2.7% and all hunters will need to purchase a qualifying license. Dates for annual licenses have changed. According to CPW, The 2021 annual licenses go on sale March 1, 2021, including qualifying licenses, at the same time as big-game applications open. The 2021 annual licenses, including qualifying licenses, are valid March 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022. Remember, to be a valid qualifying license for the big-game draws, the license must be valid for the 2021 license year.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
Hunters can purchase big game licenses after the start of the season by phone and online. New fall turkey licenses are valid for a secondary draw only.
“It’s very important all hunters read the 2021 Colorado Big Game brochure, which is available at all CPW office locations and online,” said CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan in a statement. “We’re encouraging all hunters to check their online accounts to ensure their contact information is current and credit card information is up-to-date. Then check your account after the draw to see the draw results, your preference point levels and the status of your payments,” Duncan said.READ MORE: Colorado Senate: Initial OK To Easing Child Abuse Lawsuits
Seniors with a lifetime fishing license may purchase an annual small game license for $22. Chronic Wasting Disease testing is mandatory.
The application deadline for the primary draw is April 6 at 8 p.m.MORE NEWS: Denver Public Schools To Discuss Extension To School Year