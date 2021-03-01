DENVER (CBS4) – After slightly warmer than normal weather in January, the Denver area experienced the coldest February in 32 years with an average temperature of only 25.4 degrees.
The city just missed reaching the list of the Top 10 coldest February's on record (all of which occurred in the 19th or 20th centuries) by only 0.2 degrees. Instead, February 2021 was cold enough to displace February 1874 to become the 11th coldest on record.
The average temperature for the month was 7.1 degrees below normal which is enormous from a climate standpoint.
A total of 19 of the 28 days last month were below normal including the for the final weekend. Denver reached only 37 degrees on Saturday and dropped to 35 degrees for the high temperatures on Sunday.
Those chilly numbers are significantly different than the way March is starting. After cool temperatures in the 40s on Monday, Denver and the Front Range will warm into the upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Neighborhoods that lack much snow left on the ground should reach at least 60 degrees.
A single storm will impact Colorado this week bringing snow to the mountains on Thursday. Depending on the exact track of the storm, Denver and the Front Range could see a few rain showers late Thursday afternoon with a light rain/snow mix possible Thursday night. Significant accumulation is not expected in the metro area at this time.