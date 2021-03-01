DENVER (CBS4)– The Rodney Billups Era at the University of Denver is over. The university announced there will be a “change in leadership” for the program following Billups’ fifth season, which came to an end yesterday.
"We are thankful for Rodney's service and dedication to the program and its student-athletes," said Vice Chancellor for Athletics, Karlton Creech via a statement from the university. "We wish him and his family the best in his future endeavors."
Billups finished his tenure at DU with a 48-94 record including a 23-53 record in conference play.
The Pios finished the 2021 season with a 2-19 record and went 1-13 in conference play.
According to the release, the university will conduct a national search for his replacement.