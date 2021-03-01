DENVER (CBS4) – Two groups are coming together to give $3 million to eight foundations in Colorado as an effort to support COVID-19 vaccine access to communities of color. Immunize Colorado and Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce developed the Together We Protect initiative.
The grants range between $10,000 and $100,000 which will help Colorado foundations like Colorado Health Foundation and Latino Community Foundation of Colorado get community members vaccinated.
“We also know that by deploying strategic resources to help our communities get the information and access they need, we can focus on equity, not just expediency, in the distribution of vaccines across our state,” said Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, a family physician and tri-chair of the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce.