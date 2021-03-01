DENVER (CBS4)– It’s become vaccine shopping. The choices: Pfizer at 95% efficacy, Moderna at 94% or the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson at 66% or up to 85% depending on which stats you are using.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger took to the streets to ask Coloradans if it made a difference.

“I prefer Moderna or Pfizer because of the efficacy, said Bonnie Cleaver as she was passing through Denver’s Washington Park.

CBS4’s medical editor Dr. Dave Hnida commented on that belief, “I know a lot of people are looking at numbers and saying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn’t meet the standards of the other vaccine. It actually does.”

That’s because all of the vaccines available have been determined to prevent the worst cases of COVID-19.

But people can be picky. The Johnson & Johnson version is appealing to some.

Joyce Kennedy also passing through the park told CBS4, “I would like to get the Johnson & Johnson because it’s one and done.”

When CBS4’S Rick Sallinger got his vaccine at SCL Health’s St. Joseph Hospital, Pfizer was the only choice. His arm hurt after the second dose and he felt lousy for while, but that’s about all.

Centura Health offers Pfizer and Moderna now, and soon Johnson & Johnson, but you can’t choose. King Soopers pharmacies contacted by CBS4 are using Moderna. Safeway has both Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Dave put it simply, “All three are 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death.”

Scott Bookman, the incident commander for the State of Colorado, said all the vaccines are safe and effective. He urged people to get whichever one is available once they are able to get an appointment.