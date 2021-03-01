DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Public Schools is discuss extending next year’s school fall semester. Board members are planning to take up the idea at a meeting this week.
Westminster Public Schools recently decided to add 12 optional school days to the spring semester, to help make up for learning losses resulting from the pandemic.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Students In Westminster Will Have 'Unique' Option To Attend Extra Days Of Class At End Of School Year
Some DPS school board members have already spoken out about a potential change in schedule for students.
Denver Public School board member Tay Anderson said he would not vote for anything that starts schools earlier than August 30, which is about a week later than usual.READ MORE: Colorado School Districts Consider Starting Earlier Next Year
Some parents who talked to CBS4 last month expressed concern about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the summer heat in classes without air conditioning.
At this time, the board has not discussed an extension to the school year. Discussion on the calendar is scheduled for the March 4 work session with the board. The current proposed calendar for next school year does not have an early start.
The school board meeting is Thursday at 5 pm.