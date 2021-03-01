DENVER (CBS4)– Those who took a COVID-19 test over the past couple of weeks may want to take another one. COVIDCheck Colorado said that severe weather disrupted their shipping and supply chain which delayed test results for the week of Feb. 15.
Tests taken on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 have been caught up in shipping delays and still haven't arrived at the lab for processing.
COVIDCheck Colorado said they deliver results in 72 hours and that those delays are "unacceptable." The company said the turnaround time for tests conducted the week of Feb. 22 are meeting or beating the standard time of 72 hours.
The company said that because of the delays, they have expanded saliva testing to a number of testing sites in the Denver metro area. Those results can be delivered in 48 hours. They also said that they have revised their shipping to no longer rely on just one company.
COVIDCheck Colorado said those tests from last month are no longer valid and that anyone who took a test and hasn’t received results is asked to retake the COVID test.