DENVER (CBS4) – Complaints for consumer fraud were up 50% in 2020, says CoPIRG. The consumer advocacy group joined Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to share the top complaints from Coloradans.
The CoPIRG compiled a report which says problems with financial companies like banks, credit bureaus and debt collectors were among the top complaints.
"Mistakes in credit reports lead to lower credit scores and denial of credit, housing or employment, but under President Trump, the CFPB gave the credit bureaus a free pass from handling consumer disputes in a timely manner," said Danny Katz, CoPIRG Foundation executive director.
Consumer advocates want Congress to act on three steps: mitigating the financial harms posed by the COVID-19 pandemic; rescinding actions by the Trump administration took which they say weaken CFPB rules against predatory payday lending; and rolling back Trump-era rules that allow debt collectors to harass debtors and other consumers.
The report comes as CoPIRG kicks off National Consumer Protection Week.