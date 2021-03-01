CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a would-be ATM theft suspect. Officers rushed to the Chase bank at Interquest Marketplace early Monday morning.

(credit: KKTV)

When they arrived, they found a stolen truck, with the engine still running, with a tow strap attached to the ATM. The ATM had been pulled onto its side in an attempt to break it open.

(credit: KKTV)

Instead, the alarm triggered and the ATM didn’t break open. The suspect in the stolen truck took off and left it running.

Police continue searching for the suspect.

