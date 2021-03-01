COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a would-be ATM theft suspect. Officers rushed to the Chase bank at Interquest Marketplace early Monday morning.
When they arrived, they found a stolen truck, with the engine still running, with a tow strap attached to the ATM. The ATM had been pulled onto its side in an attempt to break it open.
Instead, the alarm triggered and the ATM didn’t break open. The suspect in the stolen truck took off and left it running.
Police continue searching for the suspect.