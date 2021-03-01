AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An 11-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Aurora Sunday night but will make a full recovery, according to police. It happened on the 12700 block of East Kansas Drive, near Mississippi and Peoria.

“All of a sudden we heard ‘Bam! Bam! Bam!’ on the glass,” said Alma Marshall, who lives next door to the victim’s apartment. “That’s when I heard the gunshots like ‘puh puh puh puh,’ and I got scared.”

The boy did not have major injuries but was taken to the hospital. Investigators do not think he was targeted but that the suspects were focused on that location. Police say the family did not want to speak about the shooting as they were still processing what happened.

“We’re very thankful, he definitely had a guardian angel with him that night,” said Officer Matthew Longshore, a public information officer for Aurora Police. “Obviously, this is very traumatic for the 11 year old, but his family as well.”

Marshall has lived at the apartment for less than a month and never met her neighbors. She realized quickly how they must feel with her own family visiting her often including a young grandson. The victim’s front door and window are covered with bullet holes. Marshall’s kitchen and living room also have bullet holes, a gunshot also shattered the glass of her patio sliding door.

“It was just unreal, like I was in a… I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” she told CBS4 on Monday. She began to cry and asked that her face not be shown. “It was like I was watching ‘The Twilight Zone,’ I think God for watching over us. We could’ve been dead.”

Detectives are looking for two Black men. One was wearing a red shirt, and the other was in a white shirt. But they only have a limited description and hope more people will come forward and help investigators by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

“I think god for watching over us because, you know, it could’ve been worse,” Marshall said.

There were four other shootings in Aurora over the weekend. Police do not believe they are related.