LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident in Littleton on Sunday afternoon. Deputies searched the area near Simms Street and West Bowles Place after they say shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is a white woman who was driving a maroon sedan that has severe damage to the passenger side bumper. There were two Black men also in the vehicle at the time.

Deputies say one of the men fired shots from the back seat.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if you see the vehicle.