LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident in Littleton on Sunday afternoon. Deputies searched the area near Simms Street and West Bowles Place after they say shots were fired.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect is a white woman who was driving a maroon sedan that has severe damage to the passenger side bumper. There were two Black men also in the vehicle at the time.
Suspect vehicle is maroon sedan with severe damage to right front bumber. Vehicle was driven by white female; 2 black males were also in suspect vehicle. One of the males fired shots from the backseat. Call 911 if the vehicle is seen.
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 28, 2021
Deputies say one of the men fired shots from the back seat.
Police are asking the public to call 911 if you see the vehicle.