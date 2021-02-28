LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A two-car collision Saturday evening a few miles south of the Wyoming border claimed the lives of the three of the five people inside the vehicles, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said Sunday the crash happened near mile marker 376 on U.S. 287 at about 6:45 p.m.READ MORE: Jefferson County Deputies Looking For Road Rage Suspects
A Subaru Forester being driven southbound by a 21-year-old man went out of control and entered the path of an oncoming Hyundai Elantra with four people on board, Alvarado told CBS4.
The Elantra T-boned the Subaru, killing its driver. Two women in the Elantra died. They were 18 and 19 years old.
A 21-year-old man in the Elantra was seriously injured and a fourth person, the Elantra’s driver, suffered minor injuries.
All involved were wearing seat belts except for one of the female fatalities, Alvarado said.READ MORE: Littleton Couple & Neighbors Support Voting For A Change To HOA's Flag Policy
The highwy was shut down for several hours.
The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing names of the deceased once notifications of next of kin have been completed.
MORE NEWS: Electronic Headset Helps Legally Blind Colorado Graphic Designer See