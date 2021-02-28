DENVER (CBS4) – The owner of a small, independent pharmacy in Denver says she’s set up to administer hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but isn’t getting the chance to contribute. So far, more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state. Many of those vaccinations have happened through health systems, public health agencies, community clinics and large pharmacy chains.

The Capitol Heights Pharmacy, located in Denver’s Congress Park neighborhood, is one of the 878 approved vaccine providers. Owner Kristin Holmes says she has yet to receive a single dose.

“We don’t know whether our orders will be accepted or denied. It just says pending approvals,” Holmes said. “We send emails. We make phone calls. Nobody can give us anymore information other than keep checking back.”

Holmes tells CBS4 she started planning to be vaccination provider in October. She’s since lined up volunteers, invested in appointment scheduling software, and bought a pricey, ultra-cold freezer for storage.

“We’re definitely financially motivated, but to end this for our community, we started it with them, and we’ve been in it with them for the last year and we would hope to end it for them,” she said.

According to Holmes, the pharmacy received approval from the state to be a vaccine provider. She’s since put in at least two orders for vaccine allocations, but has yet to get a response.

“They’re going to Safeway. They’re going to Walgreens now. They’re going to King Soopers,” Holmes said.

Holmes says many other independent-owned pharmacies she knows are in the same situation and says each would benefit financially from allocations of the vaccine. According to Holmes, a provider can receive a payout from an insurance company of between $16 and $28 for each dose administered.

“That might not seem like a lot, and it probably isn’t a lot to the Safeways and King Soopers of the world, but that is a lot to us,” Holmes said. “People come in here too and go, ‘oh I’ve never been in here before, I’m going to grab a bottle of wine, or I didn’t know you had a hearing clinic here. I’m going to get my hearing aids there.’”

The state’s vaccine allocation is based on a number of factors, including which prioritized populations a provider serves and availability. On Saturday, CBS4 reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about Holmes concerns, but did not receive a response.

“There’s supply and demand, I understand that,” Holmes said. “I don’t understand why other places get the opportunity to act on this sooner than us.”

Holmes is hopeful that will change, as pharmacies like hers have been vaccinating people for years. She estimates Capitol Heights could inoculate more than 1,000 people each week, if given that many doses.

“I think they just think, ‘well what are you really going to contribute?’ but I think we’d surprise you,” She said.