DENVER (CBS4) – The month of February is going to end on a cool and quiet note today with temperatures running as much as 10-15 degrees below normal in some areas. That has been the norm around Colorado with many cities and towns running well below normal in recent weeks.
In Denver the month will end in the Top 20 coldest on record with an average temperature only in the middle 20s. That is more than 7 degrees below normal.
Saturday was fairly chilly around the state with pretty extensive cloud cover. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday but we should see more sunshine as some drier air moves into the state.
As we start the month of March tomorrow a ridge of high pressure will build in from the west and that means a few quiet days along with a warming trend ahead. By Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see temperatures about 20 degrees warmer than today.
As we start the month of March tomorrow a ridge of high pressure will build in from the west and that means a few quiet days along with a warming trend ahead. By Tuesday and Wednesday we'll see temperatures about 20 degrees warmer than today.

Our next weather change will arrive sometime in the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe. We're expecting a relatively mild storm system to move in from the Pacific Ocean. It will bring a chance of snow back into the mountains with a chance for light rain in Denver, on the eastern plains and potentially even on the western slope.