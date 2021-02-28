DENVER (CBS4) – Officials at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment says fans can’t, yet, file into Ball Arena until they can get a variance from the City and County of Denver. However, that’s not possible because Denver is still under Level Yellow restrictions which prohibits any variances for indoor venues.
“KSE and CDPHE have had continued ongoing discussions regarding a variance request for fans at Ball Arena for this basketball and hockey season and also for fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the upcoming soccer season,” a statement from KSE read on Saturday.
KSE says health and safety of the fans, staff and athletes is critical to them and add they look forward to the day when fans can return when the time is right.
Coors Field officials recently announced they are allowed to have 25% capacity at 2021 games (12,500 people).