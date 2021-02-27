DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Museum of Nature and Science along with CBS4 are gearing up to host the seventh annual Girls and Science event. With COVID-19 restrictions, this year the will be virtual throughout the whole month of March.
The new format features virtual clubhouses, clubhouse chats, and stories with scientists focused on connecting future scientists with women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) careers.
Organizers say their take-home kits are almost gone, but participants can make their own by visiting virtual Clubhouses next week.
This year, the Museum’s Clubhouse will feature Earth Sciences Collections Managers Kristen MacKenzie and Nicole Neu-Yagle illustrating how the Museum keeps records for collections management. Participants will learn how numbers are assigned to specimens, the information kept with specimens, and why that information is kept.
Taliah Farnsworth, Denver Museum of Nature & Science programs specialist and Girls & Science host said, "I'm just excited to get to connect girls and anybody who is interested in celebrating women in STEM and STEAM careers with mentors who might be able to inspire them."
Farnsworth says she sees first hand how virtual and digital events have the power to help people engage not just with scientists but with science and unique places and careers they might not have ever thought about.
There will be zoom live events on Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. There will be Spanish translations and American Sign Language translations. There will be live Instagram live events at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and videos posted to social media throughout the month of March. There are also bitmoji virtual clubhouses to explore anytime.
LINK: Girls & Science