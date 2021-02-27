ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were sent to the hospital after an explosion at Elkins Distilling in Estes Park. The distillery is located off of U.S. 34 across from Lake Estes.
Police tell the explosion happened at around 9 a.m. It appears the roof and part of at least one wall were seriously damaged.
“The rear half of the building is fairly well compromised,” said Mike Richardson.
Details about what caused the explosion have not been released. It’s also not clear if the three victims are employees or bystanders.