CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Elkins Distilling, Estes Park News, Explosion

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were sent to the hospital after an explosion at Elkins Distilling in Estes Park. The distillery is located off of U.S. 34 across from Lake Estes.

(credit: CBS)

Police tell the explosion happened at around 9 a.m. It appears the roof and part of at least one wall were seriously damaged.

(credit: CBS)

“The rear half of the building is fairly well compromised,” said Mike Richardson.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Details about what caused the explosion have not been released.  It’s also not clear if the three victims are employees or bystanders.

Danielle Chavira