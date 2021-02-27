DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Saturday everyone! We have a weak trough of low pressure passing over the state today. It will bring some slightly cooler temperatures along with occasional gusty wind. That will keep it feeling chilly outside so grab the jacket, hat and gloves if you plan to head out for any extended period of time.

In the mountains we’ll see occasional areas of light snow through the afternoon, especially along and north of Highway 50. Totals will be in the 1-4 inch range for most locations except in the Park Mountains around Steamboat Springs. Some places there could get up to 10 inches of new snow.

The main story with this weak system passing by will be the wind, especially on the eastern plains. Gusts could top 40 mph at times in some areas. The far southeast section of the state will be warmer ahead of the trough and therefore we will have a window of high fire danger this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for those counties.

High temperatures today will be in the 20s in the mountains with upper 30s and lower 40s in Denver, on the northeast plains and out of the western slope. The far southeast corner of Colorado will briefly pop into the 50s and a few spots could get into the lower 60s.

Looking ahead the weekend will be on the chilly side for most locations in Colorado with temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year. We’ll see a warming trend as we start March with 40s and 50s back in Denver for the week ahead.