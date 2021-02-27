BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A restaurant in Broomfield and its employees got a massive surprise Friday night. Someone not only picked up all of the patrons’ tabs, but also tipped the staff more than $5,000.
It happened at the North Side Tavern which just reopened after closing in December. The owner, Steve Bauer, told CBS4's Conor McCue it wasn't until about two weeks ago he felt safe enough to hire back staff and welcome customers.
The benefactor wasn’t revealed.
Broomfield County lifted some COVID-19 restrictions in its move to Level Blue on Feb. 22, the first county at the time to do so. It meant restaurants could allow for more people inside.
Earlier this week, a man identified as the COVID Bandit gave each employee at Guard and Grace in Denver $200, totaling $6,800 in generosity.