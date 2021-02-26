(CBS4) – The following is a list of community-based organizations that will be providing COVID-19 vaccines between now and Thursday, March 4. The effort to vaccinate underserved residents is part of Gov. Jared Polis’s plan called “Vaccines for All Plan.”

The vaccines will only be available for those that have appointments.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

St. Cajetan’s with National Jewish Health

“I feel that this campaign is very important and I have seen families suffer for the loss of their loved ones. I can help to encourage them to receive the vaccine and save lives to get out of this pandemic” said Linda Sosa, event organizer.

Adelante Community Development

“Our Latino community was facing extraordinary challenges before the pandemic and I have a personal responsibility to do everything I can to validate their needs and support their resiliency during this hard time. We all need to thrive together – #JuntosAdelante,” said Maria Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Adelante Community Development.

Community Ministry of Southwest Denver

“Community Ministry has been serving the Southwest Denver area for over 50 years with basic needs such as food, clothing and utility assistance. The ability to host a vaccination site for our community is a great opportunity to meet a very real need in a timely manner. We believe that increasing the number of opportunities for people to get vaccinated in facilities with which they are already familiar is a vital part of the distribution programs. Getting the vaccine, especially to the community that we serve, will help all of us return to a better normal,” said Joyce Neufeld, Executive Director.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church

“The Be Well Health and Wellness Initiative of the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities is working with the State of Colorado to engage our local partners providing education about the vaccine and advocating for its equitable distribution. Our goal is to support individuals in making an informed decision about taking the Covid 19 vaccination and to make it easily accessible for those who are interested in receiving it. We’re very appreciative that Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church continues to open its doors to the community and is hosting this very important event,” said Alisha Brown, organizer.

Voces Unidas

“We are grateful to Governor Polis and the State for responding to the community’s call for more equity in the vaccination program. Our community-led vaccine clinics are reaching Latinas and Latinos who would otherwise be left behind by the traditional healthcare ecosystem. By working together, government and community organizations can ensure that more Coloradans have access to the vaccine faster and in a more equitable way,” said Alex Sanchez, Executive Director Voces Unidas de las Montañas.

Dahlia Square Senior Apartments/Mental Health Center of Denver

“Our vaccination clinic at the Dahlia Campus for Health & Well-Being provided life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations to over 200 people of color in the Northeast Park Hill community,” said Michael Niyompong, vice president and chief engagement officer at the Mental Health Center of Denver. “We are proud to work with the State of Colorado to expand access to vaccines for the communities we serve while addressing the many inequities that limit access among communities of color.”

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

City of Edgewater

“As I spoke with residents, families, and neighbors, the City of Edgewater was flooded with gratitude, relief, and excitement. It is immensely fulfilling to provide a sense of safety to the people we serve and even more fulfilling to take the time to talk with them over the phone, hearing their stories and creating connections with neighbors I may have never met otherwise. We are so excited to meet all the vaccine recipients this Sunday and tell them how much we appreciate keeping themselves and the community as safe as possible!,” Kalah Hardt, City of Edgewater Events Director.

Alta Vista Center for Autism

“It’s important to us here at Firefly to partner with our local and state government partners to assist in any we can to provide life saving vaccinations to our community. With the variants quickly spreading, we’re doing our part to ensure our communities not only have access but get vaccinated. We are firm believers that it’s our responsibility not only to be great community partners but to give back to the communities where we live and work!,” said Executive Director Jesse Ogas.

Servicios De La Raza

“Servicios de La Raza is proud and honored to be an integral partner with our Colorado Government helping to save lives and Impact health equity across our Latino communities one vaccination at a time,” said Executive Director Rudy Gonzales.

MONDAY, MARCH 1ST

Westside Community Center

“The Westside Community Center is thrilled to partner with CDPHE in extending COVID vaccination efforts to those currently eligible, including many of our elderly neighbors and those on the westside impacted by the coronavirus. We aim to provide services and connections that allow our neighbors, families, and seniors to enjoy life on the west side of Colorado Springs, and being able to offer a location for vaccine services is a major step in helping many of our friends get back to an enjoyable, connected lifestyle. We are grateful for the chance to work with CDPHE, Governor Polis’s office, and our healthcare community in offering this opportunity,” said Stu Davis, Director Westside Community Center.

Delwest Management Corp

“It is a great privilege to partner with CDPHE to offer convenient and free COVID-19 vaccinations to our residents and other community members who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” said Stacie Packard, president, Delwest Management. “We are working to reduce inequity and increase access to support services throughout all of our affordable housing projects every day, and are extremely gratified that the Governor’s office and CDPHE has provided yet another opportunity to serve and safeguard our most vulnerable communities.”

Project Angel Heart

“We’re proud to be part of a statewide effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine more equitably, and are particularly focused on making our pop-up clinic accessible to communities of color and our neighbors in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. Seeing the relief on people’s faces as they come in to get their vaccines has been very rewarding for all of us,” said Owen Ryan, president & CEO, Project Angel Heart.

City of Northglenn

“We know that on-line vaccine registration is a barrier for some seniors in our community. We deeply appreciate the opportunity from CDPHE to offer this pop-up vaccine clinic for 100 people at Northglenn Senior Center,” said Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty. “Many of the 65-and-over people we scheduled expressed sincere gratitude and relief to set an appointment by phone and receive their vaccination so close to home.”

WEDNESDAY MARCH 3RD

Focus Points Family Resource Center

“Focus Points is proud to be a resource for the health and wellness of our community. As a family resource center, we are committed to advancing health equity. Partnering with Denver Health to serve as a vaccination site and including an educational component in our outreach efforts enables us to assist the Latinx, immigrant, and refugee communities that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted,” said Jules Kelty, Executive Director, Focus Points Family Resource Center.