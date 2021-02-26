COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 17-year-old mountain tapir at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is recovering after after having one of his kidneys removed earlier this month. He’s not out of the woods yet, but his team is optimistic.

Keepers noticed Cofan was not acting like himself in December. He was uncoordinated, wouldn’t go outside while eating less and losing weight. He was declining quickly.

“Cofan is normally eager to participate in training and has a health appetite,” said Michelle Salido, lead tapir keeper, on the zoo’s website. “When we noticed he wasn’t himself, we started working to find out why, and ultimately discovered our guy was dealing with kidney stones that had damaged his kidney to a point that he’d be better off long-term without it.”

There are only seven mountain tapirs in human care in the United States. Two of them live at the zoo in Colorado Springs, Cofan and Carlotta, a 26 year old female. Their closest relatives are horses and rhinos, so sometimes the keepers turn to those specialists to help with care.

“On the inside, tapir are basically miniature horses,” explained Salido. “Because their anatomy is so similar, we knew we could work with equine specialists to help him.”

“We reached out to Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital and put together a team of specialists that ultimately helped save Cofan’s life,” said Dr. Jon Romano, head veterinarian at CMZoo on the website. “This is the first time this surgery has ever been done for this species, and that was only possible for Cofan because of the collaborative relationship we’ve built with CSU over the years.”

Cofan helped himself as well by voluntarily participating in tests, like X-rays, blood work and ultrasounds. He didn’t need to be sedated for any of the tests that helped with his diagnosis.

CSU put together a team of 11 equine specialists, radiologists, anesthesiologists and surgeons who quickly made the trip to Cofan’s side. Among them was Dr. Matt Johnston, CSU veterinarian and Associate Professor of Avian, Exotic and Zoological medicine. Johnston said the team had important expertise for Cofan’s care.

“The pulling together of this type of team happened because of the long-standing working relationship with CSU, which has been mutually beneficial for both CSU and CMZoo.”

The zoo is hopeful Cofan will soon be his old self and resume his role for as an ambassador for the critically endangered species. There are fewer than 2,500 in their native habitat.

“He’s doing so great, considering he’s been through major surgery and is still recovering from feeling unwell before the surgery,” said Salido.

“We’re taking turns sitting with him while he gets treatments, which take about two hours. Not only does he get the fluids and medications he needs, but it means we get to sit with him and give him lots of love and scratches for hours on end, which I think all of us, including Cofan, are really grateful for.”