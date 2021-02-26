GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge in Jefferson County left bond at $3 million for a woman accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband’s girlfriend. Jennifer Emmi, also known as Jennifer Edwards, is a well known animal rights advocate and attorney who founded the Animal Law Center and started a nonprofit ranch in Evergreen to accentuate the bond between humans and animals.

According to an affidavit in the case, obtained by CBS4, late last year Emmi asked a man who worked at her ranch to “take care” of her husband’s girlfriend. She and her estranged husband had been separated and were going through divorce proceedings. She said he had taken up with an au pair who had taken care of the couple’s children.

Her attorneys argued her bail should be lowered so she could be released from jail, citing health concerns. The judge refused, saying he worried about the safety of the others involved in the case.

Court documents suggested Emmi’s life in recent years had turned dark, with numerous arrests related to her marriage and domestic issues.

The ranch hand, who turned informant, went to Jefferson County authorities late last year and told them he had recorded a phone call in which Emmi asked “If he knew anyone who could help get rid of her (the girlfriend). Nobody will miss her.” The man said he and Emmi discussed how much the “hit” would cost, as much as $100,000.

“Jennifer responded that the money would not be a problem,” the ranch hand told investigators. He said he believed she was serious. When investigators accessed Emmi’s computer, they say she had searched for “how to get rid of the other woman for good.”

