By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to lock their cars following a recent rash of break-ins. In a video posted to social media, deputies teamed up with Baby Yoda to show the importance of removing valuables and securing your car.

Just last week, the sheriff’s office responded to 46 reports of vehicle break-ins in unincorporated Jefferson County. Deputies say the majority of those vehicles were unlocked and a total of 7 guns were stolen from 5 of the unlocked vehicles.

