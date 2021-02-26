JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to lock their cars following a recent rash of break-ins. In a video posted to social media, deputies teamed up with Baby Yoda to show the importance of removing valuables and securing your car.
In just one week, Feb 17 – 24, we responded to 46 reports of vehicle break-ins in unincorporated #Jeffco. The vast majority of those vehicles were unlocked, and a total of 7 guns were stolen from 5 of the unlocked vehicles.
So how can we prevent these crimes? #thisistheway pic.twitter.com/ubCFG7fD73
Just last week, the sheriff’s office responded to 46 reports of vehicle break-ins in unincorporated Jefferson County. Deputies say the majority of those vehicles were unlocked and a total of 7 guns were stolen from 5 of the unlocked vehicles.