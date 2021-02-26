(CBS4) – Girl Scouts of Colorado is extending its cookie selling season through March 21. The organization said it wanted to give Girl Scouts more time to meet their goals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girl Scout councils across the country are extending their cookie programs due to the challenges of running a business during a pandemic. Officials said the extra time will help Girl Scouts who did not start their season in January.
“We all know the challenges of operating a business during a pandemic, and I’ve been thrilled to see the innovative and creative ways Girl Scouts have met that challenge and run their cookie businesses safely,” said Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “We decided we should make a change too and allow Girl Scouts and troops more time to deliver that comforting taste of ‘normal’ to their customers this year. Support a Girl Scout or troop near you while they learn about entrepreneurship and make a difference with every box.”READ MORE: Girls & Science Goes Virtual With Events Throughout The Month Of March
The organization says each purchase of Girl Scout Cookies supports young entrepreneurs and helps them develop lifelong skills in business.
Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-Dos, and Lemon-Ups are $4 per package. S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are $5 per package.
To find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near you, click here.