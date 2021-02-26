DENVER (CBS4)– Students and staff at DSST Cole High School are stepping up to help their peers. They’ve set up a food pantry that distributes close to 100 boxes of food each week to families in need.
It started off with nonperishable items back in the fall and has grown to include produce and dairy. The team is now looking for a new refrigerator to store all the donations.READ MORE: Richard Holzer Sentenced For Plotting To Blow Up Pueblo's Temple Emanuel
Food donations have been pouring in.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Residents Age 60 and Up Will Have Access To Vaccine Starting March 5
“We couldn’t have done this without the support and community effort that we received. It’s a really great way to come together,” said DSST Cole High School Social Worker Audrey Harriger.MORE NEWS: House Passes Public Lands Bill After Debate By Colorado's Congressional Delegation
Those who want to donate are asked to go online to the DSST website and those in need of help are asked to contact Harringer at Audrey.harriger@scienceandtech.org.