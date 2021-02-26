CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Students and staff at DSST Cole High School are stepping up to help their peers. They’ve set up a food pantry that distributes close to 100 boxes of food each week to families in need.

(credit: CBS)

It started off with nonperishable items back in the fall and has grown to include produce and dairy. The team is now looking for a new refrigerator to store all the donations.

Food donations have been pouring in.

(credit: CBS)

“We couldn’t have done this without the support and community effort that we received. It’s a really great way to come together,” said DSST Cole High School Social Worker Audrey Harriger.

(credit: CBS)

Those who want to donate are asked to go online to the DSST website and those in need of help are asked to contact Harringer at Audrey.harriger@scienceandtech.org.

