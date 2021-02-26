OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A driver who went off Red Mountain Pass in southern Colorado was rescued after spending hours yelling for help — from hundreds of feet below the road.
"In what had to have been a grueling and terrifying event, the [man] spent hours yelling for help," the Ouray County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
The only sign of the accident visible from the road was a bent sign and some broken car parts at the edge of the cliff.
“Luckily our local CDOT driver, Dack Klein, came across the debris field and heard the cries for help,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The pass, also known as U.S. 550, was shut down for the rescue operation. The sheriff's office was joined by members of Ouray Volunteer Fire Department, Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, Inc., the Colorado State Patrol, Ouray County Emergency Medical Services, the Ouray Police Department, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Getting to the driver — and getting him back up to the road — was no simple feat. Photos show rescuers pulling the driver up the steep cliff, in deep snow.
“We’d also like to extend a big shout out to our local Ouray firefighter, Adam Kunz, for his quick actions in making his way to the motorist and communicating between them and rescue personnel,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
“We are extremely proud of the volunteers that serve our community with honor.”
The driver was transported to Fellin Park and then Care Flight of Montrose took him to Montrose hospital. The sheriff’s said no other details about the man or the extent of his injuries was available.