WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Westminster police say James Montoya had a domestic violence restraining order against him when he kidnapped the victim earlier this month — and held her captive for “an extended period.” The search for Montoya began on Feb. 4 and intensified on Friday morning — after a new attack.
Police say Montoya broke into the victim's house early Friday, while she was out running errands with her brother. When they returned, police say Montoya stabbed the victim's brother. The victim suffered minor injuries but was able to escape and call 911.
Police say Montoya took off before officers arrived.
He may be driving a 2008 black Dodge Ram 1500 with Colorado license plate QAO690. The truck has a Denver Bronco sticker and a Union sticker on the rear bumper and a specialized grill.
Montoya is described as being 6-foot-2, 160 pounds, a shaved head, and brown eyes. He may have a full beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information please call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP. You can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000