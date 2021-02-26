DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Ice Castles in Dillon will increase capacity for the last week of the season. The winter attraction plans to close on March 6.
Officials said the Ice Castles can operate at 50% capacity as Summit County moves to level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The attraction has operated at 30% capacity since it opened on Dec. 19.
“This season, we have been able to provide a safe and fun outdoor experience for Coloradans,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. “We are pleased to be able to open up additional capacity to allow more individuals and families the chance to make magical winter memories during our final week of operation.”
Dillon is one of four Ice Castles locations in North America. For ticket information, visit icecastles.com/colorado/.