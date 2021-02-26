DENVER (CBS4) – The significant amount of snow the ground will be blow around by wind gusts reaching over 40 mph west of I-25 on Friday. The strongest wind will be near the base of the foothills where blowing snow will limit visibility.

The CBS4 Weather Team is strongly recommended caution if driving roads and highways on the west side of the metro area including Highway 93, C-470, US 36 as well as Highway 285 through South Park.

The strongest wind and therefore the worst conditions in terms of blowing snow will likely occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday. Wind gusts will easily exceed 40 mph west of I-25 and gusts could reach at least 30 mph east of I-25.

Meanwhile, sine the wind will be from the northwest, the downsloping effect will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s Friday afternoon around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will be at least 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Thursday in most areas. Of course when the wind is active, it will feel just as cold if not colder.

A cold front set to arrive Friday night will bring colder temperatures for the weekend along with a good chance for snow in the mountains Friday night and Saturday. Most ski area in the state will get 2-6 inches of snow while nothing more than late day flurries on Saturday are expected in the Denver metro area.

Since the storm will be moving north of Colorado, the far northern mountains including the Steamboat and Rabbit Ears Pass area could get some enhanced snowfall. Therefore a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for that area from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday for up to 8 inches of snow.

Looking ahead to next week, a notable warming trend should start on Monday with high temperatures eventually reaching the 50s and 60s later in the week.