PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Visitors to Pitkin County, and the popular destination of Aspen, no longer need to prove a negative COVID test before being allowed to stay. The Pitkin County Board of Health voted to change the current traveler affidavit system.
The previous policy was put into place on Dec. 14, 2020 and mandated that Visitors must test negative for COVID-19 and said test must have been taken within 72 hours of visiting Pitkin County.
Starting March 5, those tests will be encouraged but no longer required. Visits will still need to fill out an agreement on the Pitkin County website.
LINK: Pitkin County Travel Affidavit