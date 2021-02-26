DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Rockies granted variance for in-person attendance at 2021 games will carry a ripple effect through the ballpark community. Businesses, which strategically set up shop around Coors Field, will see a significant increase in sales thanks to the variance.

As CBS4’s Dillon Thomas first reported, the Colorado Rockies have been granted approval to host 12,500 fans at Coors Field starting April 1. The organization said they hope to increase that number as time passes.

This marks the first time large gatherings with thousands of people will be allowed in Colorado since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020.

“I saw (Dillon Thomas’s) tweet last night saying the Rockies were going to have fans, and I just jumped for joy,” said Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern in Denver. “Finally we are going to get some downtown traffic.”

Fuselier said his company has seen heavy turnover among staff and a drastic drop in sales due to the restrictions of in-person capacity and no games at nearby Coors Field.

“We are dying on the vine here. A lot of us are still struggling to keep our doors open,” Fuselier said.

Fuselier said April’s year-to-year sales, 2019-2020, were down nearly $450,000. He said on a normal opening day settings his business can make around $150,000.

Even with only $12,500 fans allowed for opening day, increased profits are projected.

“It would be the best day we would have in over a year,” Fuselier said.

Many on social media have expressed significant distaste with the Colorado Rockies organization following their trade of star Nolan Arenado. After CBS4 broke the news of the gates opening to fans amid the pandemic, many said they refused to give the team any money for tickets.

Rather, many said they would go watch the games at nearby bars until a change in culture in ownership and the organization.

Fuselier said he hoped the state would increase capacity limits for large venues such as his. And, he said that would allow him to host more fans who love baseball but don’t want to be in the stands.

“We are very excited for the return of baseball. For those who don’t want to go to Coors Field, we will welcome you with open arms,” Fuselier said. “We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We need to get some synergy here downtown and get back to things before COVID.”