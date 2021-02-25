DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy customers can expect to see nearly all of their electricity come from renewables in less than 10 years. The company is promising to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2005 levels and reduce coal plant operations by 2030.
It’s all part of Xcel Energy’s plan to be carbon free by 2040. The company doesn’t plan to layoff any employees in the process. Instead, they plan to retrain workers.
This comes as a cost to utility customers, although Xcel said price increases will be at or below inflation levels.