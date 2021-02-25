DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy is promising to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2005 levels within 10 years. Renewable energy and battery storage will also double by that time.
The energy magnate announced the move on Wednesday. Customers can expect to see 80% of their electricity come from renewable sources. Xcel will reduce coal plant operations by 2030, repurpose all their remaining coal plants by 2040. It’s all part of their vision to be carbon-free by 2050.READ MORE: Why So Much Snow? Summer-Like Wind Pattern Brings Denver Biggest Snow In Years
No layoffs are planned at any plant. Company leaders say they will manage the transition through attrition, planned retirements, and retraining of employees.
There is, however, a price tag.READ MORE: Flu Hospitalizations Are Down Nearly 100% In Colorado Halfway Through The Season
Customers can expect a price hike, though Xcel says those rises will be at or below inflation levels.
MORE NEWS: Littleton, Thornton Top List Of Latest Snow Totals Around Metro Denver