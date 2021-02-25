DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving but potent snowstorm moved into Colorado’s Front Range late Wednesday afternoon. Snow quickly developed and became heavy at times after sunset and through the overnight hours.
The storm created some tough driving conditions early Thursday with numerous reports of vehicles sliding off the roads. On and off ramps were particularly rough with several inches of snow piled up in the transition lanes.
Snow Totals From CBS4 Weather Watchers
East of Conifer – 13″ (Bambi Moss)
Denver’s Congress Park Neighborhood – 12.2″ (John Lamicq)
SW Denver – 12″ (Nicole Bessey)
Thornton – 12″ (Danny J Martinez)
Broomfield – 11.5″ (David Antosiak)
Littleton (Columbine West) – 11″ (Pam Bostwick)
Westminster – 9.5″ (Dan Wolfe)
SW Lone Tree – 9.5″ (Ron Hranac)
Sedalia – 9.3″ (Mardi Chase)
NE Thornton – 8.9″ (Jeff Neufer)
LoDo Denver – 8.5″ (Jonn McKee)
NW of Boulder – 8.4″ (Melinda Leach)
Foxfield – 8″ (Lori Finch)
Central Broomfield – 8″ (Andrew Bilder)
Lakewood – 8″ (Ward Atwell)
Denver’s Lowry Neighborhood – 8″ (Richard Harvey)
SW Lakewood – 7.5″ (George Smith)
Federal Heights – 7.5″ (Randall Schwanke)
Rist Canyon – 7.5″ (Jim Bruce)
Coal Creek Canyon – 6.6″ (John Baich)
Brighton – 6″ (Tammy Smith)
S of Evergreen – 6″ (Kris Dougherty)
N. Colorado Springs – 4.9″ (Steve Bennett)
Conifer – 4″ (Kim Williams)
NW Castle Rock – 2.6″ (Hope Bloom)
Wellington – 1.8″ (Bryan Ehrlich)
Severance – 0.1″ (Jim Weindorf)
Snow Totals Reported To The National Weather Service in Boulder
13.2″ – 1 mile SE of Littleton
13.2″ – 1 mile ESE of Thornton
13″ – 1 mile ESE of Littleton
12.8″ – 2 miles ESE of Federal Heights
12.8″ – 1 mile NNE of Highlands Ranch
12.5″ – 1 mile ESE of Ken Caryl
12.2″ – 2 miles ESE of Denver
12″ – 4 miles E of Denver
12″ – 1 mile E of Chatfield Reservoir
12″ – 5 miles ENE of Cherry Hills Village
11.5″ – 3 miles WSW of Aurora
11.4″ – Denver Stapleton/Central Park
11″ – 1 mile SW of Westminster
11″ – 1 mile NNW of Federal Heights
10.5″ – CBS4 Outdoor Weather Lab
9″ – 3 miles WSW of Strasburg
9″ – 3 miles NNE of Foxfield
9.8″ – 1 mile WNW of Eldorado Springs
9.6″ – 1 mile ESE of Lafayette
9.6″ – Denver International Airport
9.5″ – 1 mile NNW of Genesee
9.4″ – 1 mile NNW of Louisville
9.2″ – 2 miles WSW of Northglenn
8.8″ – 3 miles SSW of Boulder
8″ – 3 miles SW of Arapahoe Park
8″ – 4 miles W of Conifer
8″ – Arvada
5.8″ – 2 miles N of Longmont
5.5″ – 5 miles S of Barr Lake
3.9″ – 1 mile NNE of Evergreen
3.5″ – 2 miles NNE Shaffers Crossing
3″ – 1 mile WNW of Ponderosa Park
3″ – 1 mile NNW of Loveland
2.6″ – 3 miles SSW of Castle Pines
1.8″ – Wellington
0.9″ – 1 mile S of Greeley