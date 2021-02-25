FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Morgan County are sending out a warning this week about about credit card skimmers. A skimmer was discovered on Monday at one of the fuel pumps at Wiggins Junction on Highway 39.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office believes the skimmer was placed there sometime after Feb. 11 and some customers’ cards may have been compromised.
Anyone who thinks they might have been a victim in this case is asked to call investigator Chris Griggs at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 970-542-3445. For tips on how to determine whether or not a skimmer may have been placed on a pump, visit the sheriff’s Facebook page.