(CBS4/CNN) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has filed an official ethics complaint against Congressman Steven Cohen (D-TN), claiming he broke the House Rules by making “false and malicious statements” on CNN. Cohen told CNN that he and a fellow lawmaker personally saw Boebert guiding a large group of people on a tour of the Capitol complex in the days leading up the insurrection on Jan. 6.

“…she had a large group with her. Now whether these people were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know,” Cohen told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on ‘CNN Newsroom.’

After the interview, Boebert sent a letter to Cohen responding to the allegations.

“Let me be clear—all of your claims and implications are categorically false,” Boebert wrote. “I have never given a tour of the U.S. Capitol to any outside group.”

Boebert said the only people she’d ever had in the Capitol with with her during the 117th Congress are her children, husband, mom, aunt and uncle.

On Thursday, Boebert tweeted that she had filed a complaint against Cohen.

“During the interview, Rep. Cohen made defamatory statements that resulted in the safety of my family, my staff, and me being compromised. Rep. Cohen’s comments were grossly negligent, reckless, irresponsible and malicious. His false claims impugned my character, and led to death threats and hundreds of vile phone calls and emails,” Boebert wrote.

“His behavior does not reflect ‘credibility on the House,’ nor does it follow the ‘spirit and the letter of the Rules of the House.’ Remarks impugning the patriotism or loyalty of a Member are not in order outside of a disciplinary proceeding,” she wrote.

“After the House Committee on Ethics concludes its investigation of this matter I urge the Committee to take all disciplinary action that it deems appropriate,” Boebert finished.

