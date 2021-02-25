DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet took a trip to all 64 counties in Colorado within the past year. His goal was to meet with struggling Coloradans in both rural and urban area to help shape his priorities for COVID-19 relief.
Bennet said the trips helped to ensure the needs of Colorado are reflected in President Joe Biden’s “American Rescue Plan.”
Colorado’s senior senator focused on things like public health infrastructure, business support, childhood poverty and access to nutritious food for families.