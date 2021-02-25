(CBS4) — The Denver Broncos have released defensive lineman Jurrell Casey after a brief stint with the team.
The Broncos signed the veteran lineman in the 2020 offseason, acquiring him from Tennessee in exchange for a 7th round draft pick. Casey was coming off 5 consecutive Pro Bowl seasons and was averaging 6.5 sacks per season.
The move spares the Broncos from the final two years of Casey's contract amounting to $25.7 million.
The Broncos never got a chance to see what Casey could do after he suffered a season-ending injury just three games into his Broncos career.
This is the second significant move by new general manager, George Paton. Earlier this month, Paton released cornerback A.J. Bouye, who would have been owed $11.69 million in 2021. The two moves combined clear more than $23 million in cap space for 2021.