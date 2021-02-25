BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder police have arrested a man wanted in a couple of machete threats and thefts this week. John Paul Gadreau was arrested on Wednesday.
Police said the first incident started Monday before 10 p.m. on Spruce Street in Boulder. The victim was outside his home and spotted the suspect, later identified as Gadreau, 31, in the bushes. He told police that the suspect pulled out a machete, made some threats and walked away.
Then Gadreau was caught while burglarizing a home on Grove Circle on Tuesday. He got away on a bicycle after he started to pull a machete out of his backpack and threatened the victim.
On Wednesday, Gadreau was spotted by the victim while he riding her stolen bicycle. She called police and they arrested Gadreau in the 2300 block of Spruce Street.
Gadreau will be charged with aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, felony menacing, second degree burglary and felony criminal mischief.